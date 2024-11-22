This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Sens. Bill Hagerty and Amy Klobuchar Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl





Sen. Bill Hagerty

(R) Tennessee

Banking, Housing, & Urban Affairs Committee

Exclusive

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

(D) Minnesota

Judiciary Committee

Exclusive

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Chris Christie

(R) Former Presidential Candidate

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

(D) Texas

