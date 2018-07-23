Don Blankenship, the former coal baron and convicted felon who finished third in the West Virginia Republican primary in May, is wading back into the state's U.S. Senate race, this time attempting to file paperwork to run as a member of the Constitution Party.

Blakenship was convicted in 2015 for conspiracy to violate mine safety and health standards in the aftermath of the 2010 Upper Big Branch Mine disaster that resulted in the death of 29 miners.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Blankenship conceded that he does not expect the filing to be certified due to West Virginia's "sore loser" law that prohibits candidates that lost in a primary to run in the general election, but that he believes his name will be on the ballot in November.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP, file

"The political establishment cannot retroactively enact laws that prohibit individuals who become members of some political parties from being on the ballot while allowing individuals who become members of other political parties to be on the ballot," Mr. Blakenship wrote Monday.

"This is what the Communist or Nazi party would do and is a perfect example of political party behavior that violates an American's guaranteed right to equal opportunity. It is a clearly discriminatory law and exactly what George Washington warned of in his farewell address," he continued.

In West Virginia's May 8th Republican primary, Blankenship received just under 20 percent of the vote according to election returns from the West Virginia Secretary of State. Blankenship finished behind Rep. Evan Jenkins, and the ultimate winner, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Morrisey is facing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in November in a race that could be crucial to the control of the U.S. Senate.

Manchin is one of ten Democrats up for re-election in states that Donald Trump captured in the 2016 election.

Ron Agnir/The Journal via AP

Representatives for the campaigns of both Manchin and Morrisey did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

According to his statement, Blankenship will attempt to file his campaign paperwork Tuesday afternoon at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston.

Representatives for the Secretary of State's office did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.