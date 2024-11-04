South Carolina 2024 live election results

The winner of the presidential race will take the state's nine electoral votes.

Voters head to the polls to vote for president, U.S. House, state legislature and other offices on Nov. 5 in South Carolina.

The winner of the presidential race will take South Carolina’s nine Electoral College votes.Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

The exterior of the South Carolina State House is seen in Columbia, S.C., Jan. 29, 2023. Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

State significance

South Carolina has voted for the Republican candidate since 1980. Donald Trump won the state in 2020 by over 10 percentage points.

South Carolina played a notable role in the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries earlier this year, with it having the first primary where President Joe Biden was on the ballot -- and in the home state of then-presidential primary candidate Nikki Haley.

