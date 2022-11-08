South Dakota 2022 midterm election results

Voters in South Dakota are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in elections for governor, Senate, the House and state representatives.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m ET on Election Day. Absentee voting opened on Sept. 23 and the deadline for registered voters to order an absentee ballot was Monday.

Voters in South Dakota can vote by mail, absentee in person or in person on Election Day.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

Ballot Initiative

State Significance

Gov. Kristi Noem, who is running for reelection, is the first woman to hold her office. Her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, has sought to depict himself as a moderate in the heavily Republican state. Noem has also contended with some controversy over her daughter's treatment while seeking a real estate appraiser's license.

Both candidates have indicated that they will push to repeal the state's 4.5% tax on food sales, despite Noem failing to support the proposal when it was in the state Senate earlier this year.

Noem, who opposes abortion and describes herself as "pro-life," has not indicated any plans to overturn the state's trigger ban on the procedure, which provides exceptions to protect the life of the mother but not for rape or incest.

In the Senate, three-term incumbent John Thune is favored to win his reelection over Democrat Brian Bengs.

Republican candidate for Secretary of State Monae Johnson, who has voiced skepticism about the 2020 election, is also on the ballot on Tuesday.

Voters will decide whether they want to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults ages 21 and over. Two years ago, voters approved a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana in the state, but as part of a lawsuit the state Supreme Court ruled to nullify that vote.

A second ballot measure would amend the state's constitution to expand Medicaid eligibility by requiring the state to provide Medicaid benefits to adults between the ages of 18 and 65 who have incomes below 133% of the federal poverty line.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.