South Dakota 2022 primary election results

In South Dakota on Tuesday, primary voters will decide the party nominees for House and Senate races along with casting their ballots on Gov. Kristi Noem's possible reelection. Polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

State Significance

Noem, one of several Republicans rumored to be eyeing a bid for the White House in 2024, is favored to win the GOP nomination.

She has been touring the country, speaking at high-profile Republican events such as CPAC in Florida and, most recently, the National Rifle Association convention in Texas. At the gathering in Houston in late May, the Donald Trump-favorite offered condolences for the victims of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde while remaining staunchly opposed to any gun control.

"If they're attacking you, it is because you're doing something effective that scares them. So keep it up," Noem said at the convention.

A poll worker holds a sticker that reads, I Voted on May 17, 2022 in Mt. Gilead, North Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images, FILE

Her rival, Sioux Falls attorney and former state House Speaker Steve Haugaard, has argued that she has been much more focused on building a national political profile than her duties as South Dakota's governor.

For the Senate, three-term incumbent John Thune is facing challenges on his right. After dismissing former President Trump's election fraud claims, Thune is up against Bruce Whalen and Mark Mowry.

Mowry was among those who protested the 2020 election results in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, but he has said he was not a part of the rioting at the U.S. Capitol.