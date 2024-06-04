South Dakota 2024 primary results

South Dakota will hold its presidential primary for both Democratic and Republican candidates on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the only major candidates still running. They clinched their parties' respective nominations earlier this year.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Absentee ballots must be collected by the county clerk by the end of the day on Tuesday. Voters can also hand in their absentee ballots to their county clerk in person.

State significance

South Dakota awards 29 delegates in the Republican race and 16 delegates for Democrats.

It historically votes for the GOP candidate in the general election, and Trump beat Biden there in 2020 by more than 20%.