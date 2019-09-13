Who has had the most speaking time in the Democratic debate?

Former Vice President Joe Biden led the first half of Thursday night’s Democratic debate in speaking time.

Biden spoke for 9:52. He spoke the most words in both previous debates, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., trailed behind him with a speaking time of 7:49. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., followed behind both at 7:17.

The rest of the candidates speaking times are as follows: Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., with 7:08; former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke with 6:24; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with 5:59; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., with 5:43; former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro with 5:29; and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor, Pete Buttigieg with 5:26.

The candidate with the least speaking in the first half was entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who spoke for 3:11.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Yang spoke the fewest words at the second Democratic debate, with 1,710 words, out of the candidates on stage Thursday at Texas Southern University in Houston.

Times for the candidates are recorded via a stopwatch.