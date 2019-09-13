Who has had the most speaking time in the Democratic debate?

Sep 12, 2019, 10:16 PM ET
PHOTO: Democratic presidential hopefuls Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders gesture during the third Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season in Houston, Sept. 12, 2019.PlayRobyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Democratic debate from Houston: ABC News Live

Former Vice President Joe Biden led the first half of Thursday night’s Democratic debate in speaking time.

Interested in Democratic Party?

Add Democratic Party as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Democratic Party news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Democratic Party
Add Interest

Biden spoke for 9:52. He spoke the most words in both previous debates, according to FiveThirtyEight.

(MORE: Democratic debate live updates: How candidates would keep America safe)
PHOTO: Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the third Democratic primary debate at Texas Southern University in Houston, Sept. 12, 2019. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the third Democratic primary debate at Texas Southern University in Houston, Sept. 12, 2019.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., trailed behind him with a speaking time of 7:49. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., followed behind both at 7:17.

The rest of the candidates speaking times are as follows: Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., with 7:08; former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke with 6:24; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with 5:59; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., with 5:43; former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro with 5:29; and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor, Pete Buttigieg with 5:26.

The candidate with the least speaking in the first half was entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who spoke for 3:11.

PHOTO: Democratic presidential hopefuls Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders gesture during the third Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season in Houston, Sept. 12, 2019. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Democratic presidential hopefuls Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders gesture during the third Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season in Houston, Sept. 12, 2019.
(MORE: What to watch for in ABC News' Democratic presidential debate)

Yang spoke the fewest words at the second Democratic debate, with 1,710 words, out of the candidates on stage Thursday at Texas Southern University in Houston.

Times for the candidates are recorded via a stopwatch.