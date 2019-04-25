'I spy': CIA is officially on Instagram

The Central Intelligence Agency expanded its social media portfolio by officially joining Instagram.

"Joining Instagram is another way we’re sharing CIA’s stories and recruiting talented Americans to serve here," CIA press secretary Timothy Barrett said. "Through the account, we’ll give a peek into Agency life, but we can’t promise any selfies from secret locations. We’re looking to spark the curiosity of Instagram’s users about the many ways CIA’s global mission has us going where others cannot go and doing what others cannot do."

View this post on Instagram I spy with my little eye... A post shared by Central Intelligence Agency (@cia) on Apr 25, 2019 at 7:34am PDT /> The agency's first post captioned, "I spy with my little eye..." challenges its now 1,800 and counting followers to try and spot the items on the messy desk that are symbolic to the CIA. For example, the clock is set to 8:46 a.m., which is the time the first tower was hit on 9/11 , and the star on the desk is a replica of those given to families of fallen officers.

There's a replica of Director Gina Haspel’s first badge with the badge number 09-19-47, which is the CIA’s birthday.

Last week, Haspel teased CIA's debut on the popular social media site during a Q&A at Auburn University in an effort to make the agency more transparent.

This isn't the CIA's first time dabbling into social media. The agency is particularly active on Twitter and currently has 2.6 million followers.

Here's a look back at the CIA's first tweet back in 2014.