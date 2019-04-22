Ex-CIA deputy director appears on HBO's 'Game of Thrones'

As the 2020 presidential election gears up, more prominent political figures are making their way in pop culture TV shows.

The latest surprise? Former CIA deputy director, David S. Cohen on HBO's "Game of Thrones."

On Sunday night, Cohen appeared as a character at Winterfell on the second episode of the show's final season. Though he had no lines, Cohen could be seen holding a bowl of soup while waiting in line with other characters from the show.

"A perk of working for CIA is world travel. Apparently that sometimes extends to other realms…" the CIA tweeted, revealing Cohen’s surprise appearance.

""Little birds," be on the lookout for a former deputy director of ours wandering through #Westeros in tonight’s episode of #GameOfThrones."

Just 20 mins after the CIA's tweet was posted, Cohen responded back on Twitter, joking that the CIA had "blown his cover."

But Cohen is not the first political figure to make a surprise TV cameo. Other politicians like former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton, Madeline Albright and Colin Powell appeared in the season five premiere of "Madam Secretary" in 2018, while former Vice President Joe Biden appeared twice on "Parks and Recreation" in the past. Democratic presidential candidate from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren also made a surprise cameo on the Amazon sitcom, "Alpha House" in 2014.

Cohen was sworn in as the CIA Deputy Director on February of 2015 and served under former President Barack Obama from 2015 to 2017. He holds a law degree from Yale Law School and an undergraduate degree from Cornell University.