An informational State Department Live session Tuesday morning quickly prompted a barrage of mocking responses to two agency employees giving parents advice on obtaining passports for their children.

The live event, hosted by the Bureau of Consular Affairs to answer "your questions about traveling with kids," came amid the uproar over a Trump administration policy that has led to children being separated from parents apprehended crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

The video, on what normally might have been a non-controversial topic, quickly generated backlash from social media users, who cast the online event as tone deaf and trolled the State Department in a series of posts.

State Department spokeswoman Nicole Thompson told ABC News on Tuesday that the video was part of the #FamilyTravelHacks public awareness campaign and is the "targeted audience is young parents applying for their child’s first U.S. passport."

"Our goal is to share practical tips for getting a U.S. passport for U.S. citizens and their families to prepare for summer vacations ... Many of the messages are part of the ongoing outreach Passport Services does throughout the year to help explain to parents how to apply for their kids’ U.S. passports."

"do you guys just have terrible PR timing, or are you actively trolling the thousands of families who traveled to the US and had their children taken away?" one Twitter user wrote in response to a tweet promoting the session.

"This is perfect timing. Are you simulcasting in spanish?" another Twitter user wrote.

Audio of a so-called "orchestra" of young migrant children fighting through tears and crying "Mami" and "Papa," which was first obtained by ProPublica, was released on Monday, prompting emotional responses from Democrats and Republicans alike.

The recording was captured last week and given to Jennifer Harbury, a civil rights attorney who confirmed its authenticity to ABC News.