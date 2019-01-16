Steve Carell to star in Netflix workplace series based on Trump's 'Space Force'

Steve Carell is set to star in, "Space Force," a new Netflix workplace-based comedy series based on President Donald Trump's proposed plans for a future "space force" to ensure "American dominance in space."

Carell, who won America's heart as the the dysfunctional and diluted boss Michael Scott in the U.S. adaptation of British comedy series, "The Office," is also the creator of "Space Force," along with Greg Daniels, the executive producer of "The Office."

A short promotional video posted by Netflix on Wednesday appears to mock the Trump administration's pending plans and in letters flashing across a view of space, the video says, "The goal of the new branch is to 'defend satellites from attack' and 'perform other space-related tasks' or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out."

In June, Trump formally announced his administration's plans to establish a "Space Force."

"We must have American dominance in space," Trump said on June 18 while delivering remarks at a National Space Council meeting.

“I'm hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a space force as the sixth branch of the armed forces. That's a big statement. We are going to have the Air Force and we are going to have the Space Force – separate but equal. It is going to be something," he added.

And while he initially said it would operate as the sixth branch of the U.S. armed forces, the Pentagon decided in December that the "space force" would operate as part of the current Air Force, much like how the Marine Corps is part of the Department of the Navy.

The White House delivered initial recommendations on its establishment to Congress in August and at the time, Vice President Mike Pence announced changes that reorganize how the Department of Defense handles space operations. A separate branch of the armed forces cannot be established unless it is authorized by Congress.

"The United States Space Force, we believe, is central to the solution that America needs," Pence said at the time.

