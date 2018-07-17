For the second night in a row, protesters gathered in front of the White House on Tuesday, this time joined by Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti and actress Alyssa Milano, who delivered speeches regarding President Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia and more.

The #OccupyLafayettePark protest comes as a response to Trump’s apparent defense of Vladimir Putin at the Trump-Putin summit on Monday. Last Friday, 12 Russian intelligence individuals were charged in the ongoing Robert Mueller investigation.

"President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today," Trump said at the summit.

Karolina Rivas/ABC News

On Tuesday, Trump explained that he misspoke during Monday's joint presser with Putin and meant to say there was no reason "it wouldn't be Russia" behind election meddling.

"I said the word would instead of wouldn't...I think that probably clarifies things pretty good by itself," Trump stated.

Before Avenatti’s arrival at the protest Tuesday night, many at the rally held signs with phrases such as, "If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention," while others called for impeachment. Moreover, a woman beat her drum in rhythm to the chants being made such as "Putin’s puppet is a dummy" and "Impeach 45."

Waiting for @MichaelAvenatti to speak at protest in front of #WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/hzVx8BL0jx — Karolina Rivas (@karolinarrivas) July 17, 2018

In Avenatti’s speech, the attorney touched on his disapproval of the events that took place during the summit, stating that Trump had "acknowledged Vladimir Putin as the real President of the United States."

"I, like so many of you, hoped back then that the office would change the man," Avenatti said. "Now I know that it is the man that has changed the office."

“Our troops didn't die in Yorktown, didn't take Normandy beach, didn't rebuild Europe and secure the postwar peace that you are now destroying, Mr. President, for you to live as a Manchurian candidate in our White House.” My speech in front of the White House moments ago. pic.twitter.com/eFYWuzzxaN — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 18, 2018

Actress Alyssa Milano also made an appearance at the protest to stress the importance of participating in the November midterm elections -- a frequent theme throughout the night. The "Charmed" actress closed her speech with a chant: "Human microphone. Repeat after me! I believe that we will win!"