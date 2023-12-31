A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, August 28, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR ERIC ADAMS (D), NEW YORK CITY, NY: This is a national problem that has only been exasperated by Governor Abbott’s cruel, inhuman politics. And that requires additional, national solutions. The federal government must take responsibility and lead on this humanitarian crisis instead of leaving it for cities and localities to handle.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONATHAN KARL, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: New York City Mayor Eric Adams weighing in this week on the influx of migrants and its impact on cities across the country.

Let’s bring in House Intelligence Committee chair Mike Turner of Ohio.

Thank you for being here.

REP. MIKE TURNER, INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE CHAIR & (R) OHIO: Good morning.

KARL: Before we get to the border, I just want to ask you, we – overnight more clashes with the Houthis in the Red Sea. The Navy actually taking out four of these little Houthi ships that were attacking a merchant ship in the region.

What – what – what’s your sense of how significant that is?

TURNER: Well, I think what’s significant is that the administration continues to not respond to the Houthi escalation in the area and – and look really to the operations that are going on in Yemen. This really, though, is the – is the Iran issue. I mean the Houthis, Hezbollah, Hamas area all, you know, satellites funded, trained by Iran itself. This administration has been very timid in responding to escalation by Iran. And in order to be able to address this, they’re going to have to look at operations into Yemen where the capabilities are resonant, where Iran continues to reload them as they attack commercial shipping areas and put at risk U.S. military.

KARL: So – so should the president be ordering attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen?

TURNER: I think the president absolutely has to – to look at what actions need to be taken in Yemen to be able to prevent the Houthis to continue to put commercial and military vessels at risk. The fact that the president’s not doing that is – is giving Iran a – a total pass, an ability to operate with – without consequences in the area. These are – this is a franchise of Iran again, just like Hezbollah and Hamas are -- is. And the – the administration’s timidry (ph) is – is really, you know, very curious.

KARL: Although now you’ve had three ships, small, small boats that have been taken out. They have been killed. But, again, they were – this was – looks like self defense by the Navy.

But I also want to ask you about extraordinary events over the weekend in Ukraine. President Biden is saying that we’re witnessing the most extensive ariel attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war. We now see Ukraine has hit a – a city inside Russia. How concerned are you about events in Ukraine?

TURNER: Well, I mean, you know, very – I think this – a lot of this stems again from the fact that the administration is not providing the type of aid and assistance to Ukraine to be able to do the job that needs to be done. The administration’s open policy is for Ukraine to be – to push Russia out of – of Ukraine, to even – to recapture Crimea, but they’re not giving them the weapon systems and the capabilities to do so. And now the – Russia claims that the – the missile attack into Ukraine as a result of the attack that occurred on their naval vessel in – in Crimea, certainly that – that, you know, was followed by them by the announcement of them withdrawing their naval capability from Crimea. That makes Ukraine more safe.

Now, as we – we see with these types of attacks that Russia is doing, where they said that this was revenge or – or a retaliatory response, this is not going to cause the – the – the war to tilt one way or another. Russia is not going to win by a missile barrage into Ukraine. What’s happening on the battlefield, though, is – is a stasis. Russia is unable to – to make significant gains in Ukraine. And that certainly goes to the Ukrainian’s will.

KARL: But let me read you something that we heard from the Ukrainian foreign minister over the weekend about this latest ariel assault. He said, “Today, millions of Ukrainians awoke to the loud sound of explosions. I wish those sounds of explosions in Ukraine could be heard all around the world, in all major capitals, headquarters and parliaments, which are currently debating further support for Ukraine.”

You mentioned your concern that the Biden administration isn’t giving Ukraine what it needs. But what about the problem in the House? I mean are – are you going to come to an agreement that will provide additional funding to Ukraine?

TURNER: Absolutely. The – the funding for Ukraine issue is, as you know, is tied up in the issue of the administration’s failure to address the border crisis that we have and the – the 6 million people that have crossed the border during the Biden administration. But every time there has been, on the House floor, a provision to support Ukraine funding, it’s been well over 300 out of 435 members who – who have supported, there will continue to be support.

But the aspect is not the – the amount of support, it’s what is supported and what is provided. The administration has been given the ability to provide long range lethal weapons and lethal weapons that would make a difference, the type that Ukraine is calling for, that could change the outcome of – of really Russia’s configuration, its deployment in the area, and the Biden administration fails to do so.

KARL: So, it’s tied out in this issue of the border. It looks like they’re working towards a deal between the Senate and the White House. What is your sense? Will there be an agreement that can actually pass in the House?

TURNER: Well, the issue really comes down to the administration changing its policy on the border. You know, back to 6 million people have crossed the border since the Biden administration has come to be.

KARL: More than a quarter million in – in December alone.

TURNER: And – right. Exactly. Unbelievable numbers in just December.

KARL: Yes.

TURNER: So, the administration needs a fix also. We cannot continue this.

You know, you compare the 6 million that have crossed the border so far, there are only 11 million people in my home state of – of Ohio. So you have, you know, this comparative of, if this continues, it’s an unprecedented burden. You saw the mayor of New York. We have cities across the country who are having, you know, huge impacts, who are calling on the administration to address it. This is their opportunity to come to Congress, say we’ll change this – these policies, we’ll address the issue of – of securing our border. And then, of course, we’ll move forward with the rest of the national security package that includes Ukraine and Israel.

KARL: So, let’s get specific just for a moment. The deal that’s being talked about in the Senate, as we understand it, is toughening asylum protocols for migrants arriving at the U.S./Mexico border, as well as bolstering the personnel at the border, border patrol. Is that going to be enough?

TURNER: Well –

KARL: For the Republicans in the House?

TURNER: Certainly have to bolster the – the personnel. And that really is a funding issue. But policies need to change. The remain in Mexico policy worked during the Trump administration. It – it significantly impacted the flow and the ability for people to present themselves in the United States. And, also, you know, we’re – we’re going to need a border that – that is – has a barrier. We’re going to have to have some controls of our border. Every sovereign nation has to control their border. This is something the administration has an opportunity to step up to the plate right now and address.

KARL: And what’s at stake if they – if you don’t have an agreement here? I mean not just in terms of the border, because you’ve tied this to Israel and – and to Ukraine.

TURNER: Remember, the administration tied them together. When they proposed the national security package, they included border funding. It was Israel, Asia, Ukraine and the border. So, they began with their salvo of negotiations on the border. They just need to come to the table in a meaningful way.

KARL: OK. All right, Congressman Mike Turner, chair of the Intelligence Committee in the House, thank you very much for joining us.

TURNER: Thanks, Jon.

