Strategists break down presidential campaigns' options as election day looms

Republican strategist Tricia McLaughlin and Amanda Renteria, former national political director for Hillary Clinton, analyzed the positions of each presidential candidate four weeks before election day.

The latest polls show that the presidential race is very close throughout the country. Renteria mentioned that Vice President Kamala Harris needs to focus on honing the message, ensuring that the ground mobilization efforts are effective and encouraging people to vote as mail-in ballots are being sent out.

Former President Donald Trump has gained ground in key states, McLaughlin said. Monday was the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania, and McLaughlin noted that Republicans have gained some ground there after getting clobbered in 2020.

ABC News' Linsey Davis sat down with McLaughlin and Renteria to get a temperature check on the upcoming presidential election.

ABC NEWS: Joining us now, ABC News contributors Amanda Renteria, a Democratic strategist, and Tricia McLaughlin, a Republican strategist. Thank you both so much for your time tonight. Of course, the election is four weeks away from today. And while the race in California may not be close. Polls nationwide have this presidential race at a dead heat.

Taking a step back now, one month out from this election, let's get a temperature check from both of you. Amanda. Where do you think Vice President Kamala Harris stands with one month to go?

RENTERIA: Well, there's a lot of work to be done. It is now about mobilization. I think they have run a really great campaign. But it really is these last 30 days where you have to hone the message, make sure your mobilization on the ground is working and you're pushing get out the vote right now as mail is dropping. And so I think they're doing a good job.

But every single day matters, especially since it's been such a short timeline for people to get to know her and Walz and the campaign team as well. So it is hopeful for her, but there's no doubt that she has to run every single day as fast as she can.

ABC NEWS: And Tricia, what about for former President Trump?

MCLAUGHLIN: Amanda and I may not agree on everything, but we definitely agree on that. It comes down to the nuts and bolts of politics at this point. And part of that is voter registration. Yesterday was the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania. Republicans have gained some ground there. They were getting clobbered in 2020, but I've definitely improved in that area.

They almost doubled their registrations in Arizona and in Nevada. They've seen massive improvement. And in North Carolina, as well as other battleground states. So I do think that this is not your 2020 Trump campaign. There is more discipline on the ground. There is more discipline and message management from the candidate. So I do think Donald Trump is well positioned today.

ABC NEWS: And now let's shift to the Senate, which of course, is top of mind for many tonight. Amanda, Democrats have to defend those 23 seats, particularly in red Montana and a trending red Ohio. Do you think Democrats will keep the Senate?

RENTERIA: I think it's going to be very, very hard. But we have some really good candidates in these places where people know [Jon] Tester. They really like to work with them. And those campaigns like Sherrod Brown, they're running from where they live, from where they are. They are smartly not necessarily getting into the national politics. And those are names that are very well known in communities and neighborhoods.

And so the question is, how much will the national movement really push those states? But I will say the candidates themselves have been extremely disciplined to make sure that they're talking about what's happening in their backyards. And that's going to be a key point as people go to vote.

ABC NEWS: And Tricia, is there any race Republicans are defending that that might concern you or do you think that they're mostly on the offense here?

MCLAUGHLIN: I think Nebraska, that could end up being a toss up. Debbie Fisher is really fighting for her political life there. So we, you know, Republicans there's new data coming out tomorrow. So I think we'll really see where we are. But I know some Republicans are a little bit worried there.

I'm very curious to see what happens with Ohio. That's my home state. Sherrod Brown, he's been in office since 2008. Bernie Moreno is a very strong candidate. And we know Trump is likely to win in Ohio by double digits. But Bernie Moreno is a relatively new candidate to Sherrod Brown, who has been in office for more than a decade at this point.

ABC NEWS: Amanda, anything in particular you're watching for in these last four weeks?

RENTERIA: It really is the mobilization game. So how are really votes coming in by mail? What are the teams doing on the ground? And then the other piece, that's a little bit hard to see from a national level, is what message are they saying on radio, online in those key county and districts?

And I do have to say, the mobilization efforts that I've seen out of the Harris-Walz campaign is they have built very good relationships with leaders on the ground. And that is going to be critical because at this point, it is neighbor to neighbor. How are you making sure to get the carpool so people can get to that ballot box? That's what I'm watching for, is what's really happening in each of these states at a county level.

ABC NEWS: Tricia, how about on your end for the GOP?

MCLAUGHLIN: I think we really need to focus on early voting. Mail-in voting, things that Republicans are not typically very good at. We can reliably get out to the polls, but we typically vote on Election Day, not before.

So that's something that is new to Republicans. And I think our leadership really needs to be encouraging and emphasizing.

ABC NEWS: Amanda Renteria, Tricia McLaughlin, we thank you both so much for your time tonight. Appreciate it.