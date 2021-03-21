I 'strongly believe' Atlanta shootings were hate crimes: Rep. Judy Chu

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., said she ‘strongly’ believes that Atlanta spa shootings were hate crimes on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday.

"This is a 21 year old white male, who chose as his first victim a business that was called Young’s Asian massage. Then he drove for 27 miles to another spot where he hit two more Asian spas. If his only problem was sex addiction, then he could have had his choice in those 27 miles of any place that he could have gone to. But no, he specifically went to those Asian spas, where it was clear in all three places, there would be many Asian women,” Chu told “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

Eight people -- six of whom were women of Asian descent -- were killed after a shooter opened fire at three different spas in the Atlanta area Tuesday evening. The man suspected of killing the victims admitted to the murders and blamed his “addiction to sex” as the motive, according to authorities Wednesday. He has since been charged with eight counts of murder.

Tuesday’s shooting comes amid a surge in assaults on the nation's Asian American community. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents reported in the U.S., according to data from the Stop AAPI Hate coalition. In the first two months of 2021, there were over 500 incidents reported.

ABC News' Catherine Thorbecke contributed to this report.