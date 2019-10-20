G-7 summit won't be at Trump National Doral Miami resort: Trump

Two days after the White House confirmed that next year's Group of Seven summit would be at the Trump National Doral Miami resort, the president tweeted late Saturday that no, actually, it will not.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Trump blamed the media and Democrats for having to make the switch.

"I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders," Trump tweeted. "I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!"

....Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

Trump listed Camp David as a possible replacement and said that the search for a new site was beginning "immediately."

An initial list of potential sites, which included about a dozen across the U.S., had been narrowed to four: one in Hawaii, two in Utah and Trump's resort in Miami.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump had suggested using the Trump-owned property to host the leaders of most of the world's largest economies, and signed off on the plan, news outlets including ABC News reported on Thursday.

Democrats and ethics watchdogs harshly criticized the decision.

"President Trump's behavior in office is a continuing affront to the Constitution's Foreign Emoluments Clause," Elizabeth Wydra, president of the ethics watchdog group Constitutional Accountability Center, told ABC News in a statement. "By treating the G7 summit like a commercial for his businesses, inviting foreign governments to line his pockets and hold their next meeting at his Doral, FL golf course next year, he mocks the Constitution he swore to uphold."

ABC News' Matt Foster and Amana Maile contribute to this report.