G-7 summit won't be at Trump National Doral Miami resort: Trump

Oct 19, 2019, 10:42 PM ET
PHOTO: The front entrance at the Trump National Doral golf resort owned by President Donald Trumps company, Aug. 27, 2019 in Doral, Fla.PlayJoe Raedle/Getty Images
Two days after the White House confirmed that next year's Group of Seven summit would be at the Trump National Doral Miami resort, the president tweeted late Saturday that no, actually, it will not.

Trump blamed the media and Democrats for having to make the switch.

"I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders," Trump tweeted. "I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY!"

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

Trump listed Camp David as a possible replacement and said that the search for a new site was beginning "immediately."

(MORE: US to hold next year's G-7 summit at Trump resort)

An initial list of potential sites, which included about a dozen across the U.S., had been narrowed to four: one in Hawaii, two in Utah and Trump's resort in Miami.

The front entrance at the Trump National Doral golf resort owned by President Donald Trump's company, Aug. 27, 2019 in Doral, Fla.

Trump had suggested using the Trump-owned property to host the leaders of most of the world's largest economies, and signed off on the plan, news outlets including ABC News reported on Thursday.

Democrats and ethics watchdogs harshly criticized the decision.

"President Trump's behavior in office is a continuing affront to the Constitution's Foreign Emoluments Clause," Elizabeth Wydra, president of the ethics watchdog group Constitutional Accountability Center, told ABC News in a statement. "By treating the G7 summit like a commercial for his businesses, inviting foreign governments to line his pockets and hold their next meeting at his Doral, FL golf course next year, he mocks the Constitution he swore to uphold."

ABC News' Matt Foster and Amana Maile contribute to this report.