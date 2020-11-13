Sunday on 'This Week': Adm. Brett Giroir, Dr. Atul Gawande, John Bolton, Jeh Johnson, Jon Ossoff
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, November 15.
HEADLINERS
Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D.
Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
White House Coronavirus Task Force Member
Dr. Atul Gawande
Biden Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board Member
Brigham and Women's Hospital Surgeon
The New Yorker Staff Writer
John Bolton
Former Trump National Security Adviser
Former Bush United Nations Ambassador
Exclusive
Jeh Johnson
Former Obama Homeland Security Secretary
Jon Ossoff
(D) Georgia U.S. Senate Candidate
Exclusive
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Terry Moran
ABC News Senior National Correspondent
Rachel Scott
ABC News White House Correspondent and D.C. Correspondent
Julie Pace
Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief
ABC News Contributor
Evan Osnos
The New Yorker Staff Writer
