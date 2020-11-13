Sunday on 'This Week': Adm. Brett Giroir, Dr. Atul Gawande, John Bolton, Jeh Johnson, Jon Ossoff This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, November 15.

HEADLINERS

Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D.

Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

White House Coronavirus Task Force Member

Dr. Atul Gawande

Biden Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board Member

Brigham and Women's Hospital Surgeon

The New Yorker Staff Writer

John Bolton

Former Trump National Security Adviser

Former Bush United Nations Ambassador

Exclusive

Jeh Johnson

Former Obama Homeland Security Secretary

Jon Ossoff

(D) Georgia U.S. Senate Candidate

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Terry Moran

ABC News Senior National Correspondent

Rachel Scott

ABC News White House Correspondent and D.C. Correspondent

Julie Pace

Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief

ABC News Contributor

Evan Osnos

The New Yorker Staff Writer

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.