Sunday on “This Week”:​ Dr. Anthony Fauci, Secretary Steven Mnuchin This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, March 15.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl speaks with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin to discuss the latest on the COVID-19 threat and the government’s response, Sunday on “This Week.”

Plus, former Trump Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser Tom Bossert and ABC News Chief Business and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis provide expert analysis on the pandemic and its effects worldwide.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses the state of the 2020 presidential race with ABC News Political Director Rick Klein, Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief Julie Pace, Democratic Strategist Stefanie Brown James, and The Dispatch Editor-in-Chief Jonah Goldberg.

