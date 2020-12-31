Sunday on 'This Week': Dr. Anthony Fauci, Stacey Abrams This is a listing for "This Week," airing Sunday, January, 3.

HEADLINERS

Dr. Anthony Fauci

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director

White House Coronavirus Task Force Member

Stacey Abrams

Founder, Fair Fight

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE PLAYERS

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Rahm Emanuel

(D) Former Chicago Mayor

ABC News Contributor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Matthew Dowd

ABC News Political Analyst

Byron Pitts

ABC News Chief National Correspondent

Julie Pace

Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief

ABC News Contributor

Susan Glasser

The New Yorker Staff Writer

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.