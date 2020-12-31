Sunday on 'This Week': Dr. Anthony Fauci, Stacey Abrams
This is a listing for "This Week," airing Sunday, January, 3.
HEADLINERS
Dr. Anthony Fauci
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director
White House Coronavirus Task Force Member
Stacey Abrams
Founder, Fair Fight
POWERHOUSE PLAYERS
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Rahm Emanuel
(D) Former Chicago Mayor
ABC News Contributor
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Matthew Dowd
ABC News Political Analyst
Byron Pitts
ABC News Chief National Correspondent
Julie Pace
Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief
ABC News Contributor
Susan Glasser
The New Yorker Staff Writer
