Sunday on 'This Week':​ Dr. Deborah Birx This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, May 24.

“This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx to discuss the latest on the COVID-19 threat and the government’s response.

Plus, former Trump Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser and ABC News Contributor Tom Bossert, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital Surgeon and The New Yorker Staff Writer Dr. Atul Gawande provide the latest on the reopening of the country, Sunday on "This Week."

With analysis from former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie and former Chicago Mayor and ABC News Contributor Rahm Emanuel.

And later, the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas and Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief and ABC News Contributor Julie Pace.

