Sunday on 'This Week': Eric Trump This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, October 11.

HEADLINER

Eric Trump

Trump Organization Executive Vice President

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Rachel Scott

ABC News White House Correspondent and D.C. Correspondent

Rahm Emanuel

(D) Former Chicago Mayor

ABC News Contributor

Julie Pace

Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief

ABC News Contributor

Lanhee Chen

Stanford University's Hoover Institution Fellow

Romney-Ryan 2012 Campaign Policy Director

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.