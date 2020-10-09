Sunday on 'This Week': Eric Trump
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, October 11.
HEADLINER
Eric Trump
Trump Organization Executive Vice President
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Rachel Scott
ABC News White House Correspondent and D.C. Correspondent
Rahm Emanuel
(D) Former Chicago Mayor
ABC News Contributor
Julie Pace
Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief
ABC News Contributor
Lanhee Chen
Stanford University's Hoover Institution Fellow
Romney-Ryan 2012 Campaign Policy Director
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.