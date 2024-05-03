Pregnant woman found stabbed to death in home: Authorities

No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide.

A homicide investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was found stabbed to death in her Los Angeles County home, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in Palmdale Tuesday night to conduct a welfare check, authorities said.

"When deputies arrived on scene, they forced entry into the victim’s home after they discovered what they believed to be blood in the living room floor," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The victim was found suffering from apparent stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said.

The 27-year-old woman was about six or seven months pregnant, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Mike Gomez confirmed to ABC News. Her name has not been released pending family notification, he said.

A sheriff's car is seen behind a sign at the entrance of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Station, in City of Industry, Calif., on March 25, 2024. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Investigators are still following up on leads and no one has been arrested in the case of Thursday afternoon, he said.

Alexis Armstrong, a friend of the mom-to-be, was stunned by the news.

"The world is cruel," Armstrong told ABC Los Angeles station KABC. "I don't understand this."

"She was a good person," she added.