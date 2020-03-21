Sunday on 'This Week':​ FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, Gov. Phil Murphy, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, March 22.

“This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor, Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-M.I., to discuss the latest on the COVID-19 threat and the government’s response, Sunday on “This Week.” Plus, ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce provides the latest on Congress’ stimulus package negotiations.

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, former Trump Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser and ABC News Contributor Tom Bossert, and former Trump Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan join to discuss the pandemic and its worldwide effects.

And later, analysis from former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie and former Chicago Mayor and ABC News Contributor Rahm Emanuel.

