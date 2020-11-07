Sunday on 'This Week': Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Sen. Chris Coons, Gov. Kristi Noem and Sen. Roy Blunt
This is a listing for 'This Week,' airing Sunday, November 8.
HEADLINERS
Gov. Andrew Cuomo
(D) New York
Gov. Kristi Noem
(R) South Dakota
Sen. Chris Coons
(D) Delaware
Sen. Roy Blunt
(R) Missouri
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE POLITICAL TEAM
Jonathan Karl
ABC News Chief White House Correspondent
Rachel Scott
ABC News White House Correspondent and D.C. Correspondent
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Rahm Emanuel
(D) Former Chicago Mayor
ABC News Contributor
Matthew Dowd
ABC News Political Analyst
Yvette Simpson
Democracy for America CEO
ABC News Contributor
Heidi Heitkamp
(D) Former North Dakota Senator
ABC News Contributor . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
