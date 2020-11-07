Sunday on 'This Week': Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Sen. Chris Coons, Gov. Kristi Noem and Sen. Roy Blunt This is a listing for 'This Week,' airing Sunday, November 8.

HEADLINERS

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

(D) New York

Gov. Kristi Noem

(R) South Dakota

Sen. Chris Coons

(D) Delaware

Sen. Roy Blunt

(R) Missouri

POWERHOUSE POLITICAL TEAM

Jonathan Karl

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent

Rachel Scott

ABC News White House Correspondent and D.C. Correspondent

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Rahm Emanuel

(D) Former Chicago Mayor

ABC News Contributor

Matthew Dowd

ABC News Political Analyst

Yvette Simpson

Democracy for America CEO

ABC News Contributor

Heidi Heitkamp

(D) Former North Dakota Senator

(D) Former North Dakota Senator

ABC News Contributor

