Sunday on 'This Week': HHS Secretary Alex Azar, Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Mike Braun
This is a listing for "This Week," airing Sunday, December 6.
HEADLINERS
Alex Azar
Health and Human Services Secretary
Sen. Dick Durbin
(D) Illinois
(D) Appropriations Committee
Sen. Mike Braun
(R) Indiana
(R) Budget Committee
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Jonathan Karl
ABC News Chief White House Correspondent
Mary Bruce
ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent
Jaime Harrison
Former Candidate for U.S. Senate
Dirt Road PAC Founder
Democratic National Committee Associate Chair
Sarah Isgur
Dispatch Staff Writer
CNN Political Analyst
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.