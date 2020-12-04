Sunday on 'This Week': HHS Secretary Alex Azar, Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Mike Braun This is a listing for "This Week," airing Sunday, December 6.

HEADLINERS

Alex Azar

Health and Human Services Secretary

Sen. Dick Durbin

(D) Illinois

(D) Appropriations Committee

Sen. Mike Braun

(R) Indiana

(R) Budget Committee

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jonathan Karl

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent

Mary Bruce

ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent

Jaime Harrison

Former Candidate for U.S. Senate

Dirt Road PAC Founder

Democratic National Committee Associate Chair

Sarah Isgur

Dispatch Staff Writer

CNN Political Analyst

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.