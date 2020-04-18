Sunday on 'This Week':​ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Dr. Deborah Birx This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 19.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Sunday on “This Week.”

Plus, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx joins to discuss the latest on the COVID-19 threat and the government’s response, Sunday on “This Week.”

University of Chicago Professor of Economics and ABC News Contributor Austan Goolsbee, former Trump Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser and ABC News Contributor Tom Bossert, and the Director of Harvard University's Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics Danielle Allen join to discuss the pandemic and its worldwide effects.

And later, analysis from former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie and former Chicago Mayor and ABC News Contributor Rahm Emanuel.

