Sunday on 'This Week':​ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Amb. Robert O'Brien This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, May 31.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one exclusively with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Plus, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., joins “This Week” Sunday to discuss the fallout from the death of George Floyd, and Trump National Security Advisor Amb. Robert O'Brien on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega and Open Society Foundations President Patrick Gaspard.

