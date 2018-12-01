Sunday on 'This Week': James Baker, Colin Powell, Rep. Adam Schiff and Roger Stone

As the world mourns the death of former President George H.W. Bush, his former Chief of Staff and Secretary of State James Baker and former Secretary of State and Joint Chiefs Chair Colin Powell discuss the 41st President’s life and legacy.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and former Trump Adviser Roger Stone discuss the latest in the Mueller investigation, exclusively on “This Week” Sunday.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News’ Cokie Roberts, ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, “The View” Co-Host Meghan McCain, and Democratic Strategist and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile.

