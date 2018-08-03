Sunday on ‘This Week’: Jay Sekulow, Gov. John Kasich and Gov. Jay Inslee

In a “This Week” exclusive, ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with Trump legal team member Jay Sekulow on the latest in the Mueller investigation.

Plus, Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio, and Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., discuss the 2018 midterms and the future of both political parties.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with ABC News Contributor and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Communications Director for Sen. Ted Cruz and CNN Contributor Amanda Carpenter, author of “Gaslighting America: Why We Love It When Trump Lies To Us,” New York Times Editorial Writer Michelle Cottle, and Open Society Foundations President and former Obama White House Political Affairs Director Patrick Gaspard.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.

Go here to find out when “This Week” is on in your area.