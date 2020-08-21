Sunday on 'This Week':​ Mark Meadows, Kate Bedingfield This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, August 23.

ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos goes one-on-one with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, ahead of the 2020 Republican National Convention. Plus, Biden Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield joins “This Week” Sunday.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, former Chicago Mayor and ABC News Contributor Rahm Emanuel, Associate Professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and ABC News Contributor Leah Wright Rigueur and former Virginia Congresswoman Barbara Comstock.

