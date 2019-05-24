Sunday on 'This Week': Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen. Martha McSally

"This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz goes on the campaign trail in New Hampshire with 2020 presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg, D-Indiana.

Plus, House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, comes to "This Week" Sunday, and Sen. Martha McSally, R-Arizona, discusses her new bill to address sexual assault in the military.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates all the week’s politics, with Republican Strategist and ABC News Contributor Alex Castellanos, ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks and Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief Julie Pace.

