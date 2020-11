Sunday on 'This Week': President-elect Biden Chief of Staff Ronald Klain and Dr. Moncef Slaoui This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, November 22.

HEADLINERS

Ronald Klain

President-Elect Biden Chief of Staff

Exclusive

Dr. Moncef Slaoui

Operation Warp Speed Chief Science Adviser

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Rahm Emanuel

(D) Former Chicago Mayor

ABC News Contributor

Karen Finney

Democratic Strategist

CNN Political Commentator

Sarah Isgur

Dispatch Staff Writer

CNN Political Analyst

