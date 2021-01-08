Sunday on 'This Week': Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Adam Kinzinger This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, January 10.

HEADLINERS

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

(D) New York

Rep. Adam Kinzinger

(R) Illinois

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Rahm Emanuel

(D) Former Chicago Mayor

ABC News Contributor

Yvette Simpson

Democracy for America CEO

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Dispatch Staff Writer

CNN Political Analyst

