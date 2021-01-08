Sunday on 'This Week': Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Adam Kinzinger
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, January 10.
HEADLINERS
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
(D) New York
Rep. Adam Kinzinger
(R) Illinois
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Rahm Emanuel
(D) Former Chicago Mayor
ABC News Contributor
Yvette Simpson
Democracy for America CEO
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
Dispatch Staff Writer
CNN Political Analyst
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
