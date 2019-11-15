Sunday on 'This Week': Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, Rep. Chris Stewart

After this week’s first public testimonies in the impeachment inquiry, ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos sits down with Intelligence Committee members Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., and Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, Sunday on “This Week.”

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics, with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, former Virginia Congresswoman and ABC News Contributor Barbara Comstock, former Chicago Mayor and ABC News Contributor Rahm Emanuel, Democracy for America CEO and ABC News Contributor Yvette Simpson and New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.