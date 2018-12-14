Sunday on 'This Week': Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Dick Durbin

With the sentencing of President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen earlier this week, personal attorney to the President and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Intelligence Committee Member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Senate Minority Whip and Judiciary Committee Member Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., come to “This Week” Sunday.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, with New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker, co-author of “Impeachment: An American History,” TIME National Political Correspondent Molly Ball, host and managing editor for #RolandMartinUnfiltered and Senior Analyst for the Tom Joyner Morning Show Roland Martin and American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp.

