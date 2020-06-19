Sunday on 'This Week':​ Sen. Tim Scott, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, June 21.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl goes one-on-one exclusively with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., to discuss the latest efforts on a police reform bill in Congress. Plus, House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., joins “This Week” Sunday.

Later, a new clip of “This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz's exclusive interview with John Bolton, former National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, on his new book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics with former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, former Chicago Mayor and ABC News Contributor Rahm Emanuel, ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega and Associate Professor at the Harvard Kennedy School and ABC News Contributor Leah Wright Rigueur.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.