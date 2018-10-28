Sunday on 'This Week': Tragedy in Pittsburgh

This Sunday, George Stephanopoulos anchors from New York and Martha Raddatz is on the ground in Pittsburgh with the latest developments on the horrific Synagogue shooting.

After the deadly attack on the Jewish community, former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt discuss extremism in America.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses the impact of a week of violence, with ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, Democratic Strategist and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile, Washington Post National Correspondent Mary Jordan, and National Review Executive Editor Reihan Salam, author of “Melting Pot or Civil War?: A Son of Immigrants Makes the Case Against Open Borders.”