Superhero interns called on to save the day in White House economic report

Peter Parker (Spider-Man), Bruce Wayne (Batman), Steve Rogers (Captain America) are among the intern superheroes listed in a new White House economic report.

Marvel

On page 624 of the Council of Economic Advisers 2019 report, there is a shout-out to interns who worked very hard along with a few other good citizens to save the day and helped produce the 705 guidance on the administration's economic policy agenda.

Martha Gamble who is a former council economist noticed the names and shared them on on Tuesday.

Warner Bros.

“The Economic Report of the President has revealed that the quality of interns at CEA is much better than it was when I was there,” Gamble said in her tweet.

The Economic Report of the President has revealed that the quality of interns at CEA is much better than it was when I was there....we never got cool ones like Steve Rogers, Bruce Wayne, Peter Parker, Aunt May, and John Cleese pic.twitter.com/qELM2729os — Martha Gimbel (@marthagimbel) March 19, 2019

According to the White House, this is all in good fun. The CEA tweeted that the “‘superhero’ interns have made significant contributions to the economic report.”

Thank you for noticing, our interns are indeed super heroes! We’ve thought so all along, but we knew it'd take a little more to get them the attention they deserve. They have made significant contributions to the Economic Report of the President and do so every day at CEA. — CEA (@WhiteHouseCEA) March 19, 2019

This is the second year in a row that the list of interns included comic names. In 2018, the report featured Star Trek Captains James T Kirk and Jean-Luc Picard.