Superhero interns called on to save the day in White House economic report

Mar 20, 2019, 5:34 PM ET
PHOTO: Christian Bale, as Batman, in a scene from "The Dark Knight."Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock
Christian Bale, as Batman, in a scene from "The Dark Knight."

Peter Parker (Spider-Man), Bruce Wayne (Batman), Steve Rogers (Captain America) are among the intern superheroes listed in a new White House economic report.

PHOTO: Chris Evans, as Captain America, in a scene from Captain America: Civil War.Marvel
Chris Evans, as Captain America, in a scene from "Captain America: Civil War."

On page 624 of the Council of Economic Advisers 2019 report, there is a shout-out to interns who worked very hard along with a few other good citizens to save the day and helped produce the 705 guidance on the administration's economic policy agenda.

Martha Gamble who is a former council economist noticed the names and shared them on Twitter on Tuesday.

PHOTO: Henry Cavill as Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.Warner Bros.
Henry Cavill as Superman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

“The Economic Report of the President has revealed that the quality of interns at CEA is much better than it was when I was there,” Gamble said in her tweet.

According to the White House, this is all in good fun. The CEA tweeted that the “‘superhero’ interns have made significant contributions to the economic report.”

This is the second year in a row that the list of interns included comic names. In 2018, the report featured Star Trek Captains James T Kirk and Jean-Luc Picard.

PHOTO: William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk on the Star Trek: The Original Series episode, Whom Gods Destroy, originally aired Jan. 3, 1969.CBS via Getty Images
William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk on the Star Trek: The Original Series episode, "Whom Gods Destroy," originally aired Jan. 3, 1969.

