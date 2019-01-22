Supreme Court allows enforcement of Trump military transgender ban while appeals continue

Jan 22, 2019, 9:52 AM ET
PHOTO: Early morning sun shines on the U.S. Supreme Court building, July 9, 2018 in Washington, D.C.PlayTasos Katopodis/Getty Images
WATCH Judge largely blocks Trump's military transgender ban

The Supreme Court on Tuesday -- by a 5-4 vote -- has granted a stay of a lower court ruling blocking the Trump administration from enforcing its military transgender ban while lower court appeals continue.

Interested in Supreme Court?

Add Supreme Court as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Supreme Court news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Supreme Court
Add Interest

Justices Ruther Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan would have denied the request for a stay.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Comments