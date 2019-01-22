The Supreme Court on Tuesday -- by a 5-4 vote -- has granted a stay of a lower court ruling blocking the Trump administration from enforcing its military transgender ban while lower court appeals continue.

Justices Ruther Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan would have denied the request for a stay.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.