Supreme Court will take up 'ghost guns' case next term

The court will decide if "self-assemble" guns require a background check.

ByDevin Dwyer
April 22, 2024, 9:51 AM

The Supreme Court said Monday it would take up the issue of "ghost guns" next term and the Biden administration's appeal seeking to regulate the self-assemble weapons kits as any other firearm.

The 5th Circuit struck down a 2022 ATF regulation determining the sale of weapons kits requires a background check and serialization of the parts for law enforcement tracking.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

