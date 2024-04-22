The court will decide if "self-assemble" guns require a background check.

Supreme Court will take up 'ghost guns' case next term

The Supreme Court said Monday it would take up the issue of "ghost guns" next term and the Biden administration's appeal seeking to regulate the self-assemble weapons kits as any other firearm.

The 5th Circuit struck down a 2022 ATF regulation determining the sale of weapons kits requires a background check and serialization of the parts for law enforcement tracking.

