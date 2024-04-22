Supreme Court will take up 'ghost guns' case next term
The court will decide if "self-assemble" guns require a background check.
The Supreme Court said Monday it would take up the issue of "ghost guns" next term and the Biden administration's appeal seeking to regulate the self-assemble weapons kits as any other firearm.
The 5th Circuit struck down a 2022 ATF regulation determining the sale of weapons kits requires a background check and serialization of the parts for law enforcement tracking.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.