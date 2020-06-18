Supreme Court makes major decision on DACA

The Supreme Court issued an opinion Thursday on President Donald Trump's 2017 decision to cancel Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

The majority opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, overturns Trump's decision to end the program on the basis given at the time.

Roberts was joined in his opinion by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan. Justice Sonia Sotomayor joined the majority in all but one part, and filed an opinion as well.

Justice Clarence Thomas also filed an opinion, concurring and dissenting in part, joined by Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch. Additionally, Justice Brett Kavanaugh filed an opinion concurring and dissenting in part.

