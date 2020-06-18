Transcript for Breaking down landmark LGBT employment decision

Fried on ABC news live and it was of course a sweeping landmark decision by the court. A six to three decision making it illegal under federal law to discriminate in the workplace on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. Now here to talk more about what that all means and the ins and outs of this years long legal process to this moment. We're joined by NYU law professor Melissa Marie and she's a leading expert in constitutional law. And DeVon to wire our senior Washington reporter who's been covering the supreme court for years thank you both for joining us. Exit ramp. While Donna let's start with you you report from its gonna stay in and day out described that historic moment standing on the court steps what was the mood like when the decision came down. But the word a lot of. People they are juju because of social distancing and they gathered once word had come out I think we would have seen an even bigger scene at this pandemic wasn't going on. But this was just this is truly stunning to come from this conservative court especially justice new course that you remember was appointed. Are to replace the late conservative icon Antonin Scalia Scalia you'll remember. Got blasted the so called homosexual agenda so a big sigh of relief. From the LG BTQ community especially since the departure. Of Anthony Kennedy a lot of anxiety over how this court would go. Any good reason for celebration overnight. Melissa this was not at all what was expected and certainly did ferocity of the statement was was even more unexpected bullish your reaction when you read the decision. I think does he wants acquire very closely outside while argument that it was clear that justice neo cortex was the justice and clay and he isn't about text or less which means when it kind you interpreting statutes like title seven. Focusing on the words of the statute not any other extra in its information what the work day how you apply. Act statute and have a very obvious that oral argument he was the one who was really struggling. With whether or not the words discrimination because at Saks also included discrimination based on sexual orientation. And gender identity I think what was really surprising to those about to follow the court closely. With backing managed not only joined the liberals on this decision. He brought the Chief Justice along with ten and that was incredibly surprising an incredibly consequential. And Melissa what's your sense of what swayed the justices to come down this way. What I'm. Neil CoreStates is not a liberal he's about conservative about it he was nominated by Donald Trump and with glass by the conservative legal movement in not nomination. He's someone who believed Gary much in judicial restraint. And his opinion was one other judicial restraint he talks about the plain language of the statute. Which prohibits discrimination because of factly that quite explicitly in the opinion. One you discriminate against someone because that person's partner is that man. And the person is a man that is necessarily discrimination because of sacks because of the acts of a partner because of the fact that the employee. When you discriminate against someone because Pat Hurst and it's not performing their biological back. You were discriminating on the base that expects that this is what necessarily. A decision that was sort had woke as young people say but it was bloke in that it needs to upper bracket outcome although the logic I bet it's really quite. Restraint well DeVon it was certainly not a ruling that the legal world was expecting it was quite remarkable but it was Justice Roberts and justice courses at joined in the majority both of whom were appointed by president from siding with the more liberal side of the bench. What was it that edge then do you think in that direction. Well as Melissa Hussein it was a remarkably simple and compelling argument that was right at the heart of that conservative philosophy tax shall listen that the words matter. As Melissa was talking about you gotta get some credit here I think to Stanford law professor Pamela Carlin ACLU attorney David Cole both of them. Are represented the plaintiffs in this case I was in the courtroom when they argued back in October and I got to tell you I have never seen the justices so gripped. By an argument particularly Pamela carlin's and if you need any. Evidence that her argument was was winning in this case just take a look at justice course it's his opinion he adopts. The very words she used. In that argument on October. 2019. Shoot she told the court. An employer who fires a male employee for dating men but does not fire a female employee for dating men. Violates title seven in course it's used almost as identical words. And then let that tell us about the dissenting opinions there were three justices that voted against including. Justice Kavanagh what are the sticking points for them. Well I think one of the main point of how to think about the whole question at tax kilogram and what was elected the now to carded Justice Scalia. I'm just of course next noted in his majority opinion. Act he was based. Lee following a line of reasoning that Justice Scalia had first articulated as early as 1998 and another title seven case about sexual harassment and it seems sacks environment. Justices Alito comments and cabin out we're not having any backed out of they argued that this was not consistent. What Justice Scalia understanding of tax and a look at an ink back. This is really the court not being restraint are really going in its own weight you interpret the scope of this statute in a far broader way. The drafters of title seven would have done. And DeVon what is used what do you think this says more broadly about the role of the judicial branch. Even in this moment of deep political divide when the executive branch when the trump administration is rolling back other protections against the LG BTQ community. I think it's ginger I think it's really reassuring and me here that our judiciary we're learning. Is not polarized as starkly here is neatly at least as other parts of our politics. These justices. As Melissa alluded to are not simply rubber stamps. For the president's. Who appointed them and I think even though there were three dissenters here. Take a look at the language that they used I think there are some phrases in their that you would not have seen ten or twenty years ago Justice Alito. Says that LG BTQ people should be treated with dignity consideration and fairness those are his words. Our justice cap and I even called this a victory for the LG BT community that they should be proud of and I so you know in the end here the court. Really is recognizing what polls show most Americans already believe. And that is that you should be discriminated against based on who you love. And yet Melissa is we mentioned the administration eliminating the regulation prohibiting health care discrimination against transgender people chipping away at adoption. Rights among LG BDQ. What are your thoughts on where the judiciary lands in are perfect for you know current social Leah. Well the judiciary right at a heart attack and essentially this is what the team's second Johnson says are fighting about. On if you are just as neighbors judicial restraint and arguably we'll course it has won a best at this that he believes in a more modest bulk of the judiciary. You don't want a court to wait and QB culture wars. Yeah I hear you have a conservative majority blasting the idea that. Gay and gay bread and transgender curse and cannot eat discriminated against England their working lives and it's a monumental. Decision certainly. Consequential act Alberta congress is Hodges and when he Eckstein legalized gay gay America a country. Ruling that will be cited for years to come thank you both Melissa and DeVon for joining us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.