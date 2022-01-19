Supreme Court paves way for Trump White House document review by Jan. 6 committee

The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied former President Donald Trump's request for a stay of a lower court mandate that hundreds of pages of his presidential records from Jan. 6 be turned over to the congressional committee investigating the attacks.

The vote was 8-1. Justice Clarence Thomas would have granted the application.

"The decision of the court below substantially expands congressional power," Trump's attorneys had told the court in their petition for review.

"The Constitution, this Court’s precedent, and the Presidential Records Act prevent two politically-aligned branches of government from wielding unfettered power to undermine the Presidency and our Republic," the attorneys wrote. "This Court should grant certiorari to ensure unlawful exercises of congressional power are checked by both reason and law."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.