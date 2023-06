Black voters had challenged the redrawing of the 2022 election maps.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Alabama's congressional maps violate the Voting Rights Act, the landmark law designed to protect against racial discrimination in voting.

In a 5-4 decision by Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the liberal justices, the court upheld a lower court ruling that said Alabama's Republican legislature had to redraw its maps to include a second majority-Black district.

The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington, D.C., on April 6, 2023. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters, FILE

