Two GOP-led states said the Biden White House tried to censor COVID information.

Supreme Court likely to reject strict limits on government contact with social media companies in free speech case

The Supreme Court on Monday appeared likely to reject strict limits on government contact with social media companies amid claims that federal officials had engaged in a "broad pressure campaign" to censor certain viewpoints related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 election.

The case, Murthy v. Missouri, was brought by two Republican-led states and five right-wing individual social media users, who allege the Biden administration illegally coerced Facebook, Twitter, and other online platforms to remove content that it considered harmful.

Two lower courts found the administration had violated free-speech protections of the First Amendment and imposed an injunction – which remains on hold -- against future coordination over alleged misinformation.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign rally at the Fox Theatre in Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 5, 2024. Rebecca Noble/Reuters

In one example at the center of the case, a White House official sent an email to a Twitter staffer after a post by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested, without evidence, that baseball legend Hank Aaron had died from the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Wanted to flag the below tweet and am wondering if we can get moving on the process for having it removed ASAP," the official wrote, according to a copy of the message produced in court filings.

The White House has argued that its contact with the companies has been aimed at protecting public health, national security and election integrity and has never involved threats of adverse consequences. The private companies have said publicly that they can and do moderate content as they wish.

During oral arguments, the justices wrestled with where to draw the line between persuasion – which would be constitutionally permissible – and coercion – when the government improperly "jawbones" social media companies to silence certain speech.

A majority of justices signaled they did not believe the Biden administration had gone too far.

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Mar. 18, 2024. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Several justices openly questioned whether the plaintiffs had presented sufficient evidence that government pressure is what led the companies to remove the content at issue or that the government coercively threatened the companies to act in the first place.

A number of justices also expressed concern about curbing legitimate government responsibility in matters of public safety, such as flagging accounts of malign foreign actors or protecting teenagers from dangerous viral trends.

Justice Samuel Alito appeared most sympathetic to the plaintiffs, questioning why the government - in his view - was treating Facebook "like its subordinate" and badgering company contacts to take certain actions.

A decision in the case is expected by the end of June.