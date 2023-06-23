Supreme Court rejects challenge by Texas and Louisiana to Biden deportation policy

The court held the GOP-led states lacked standing to sue.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a state-led challenge to a Biden deportation policy, in a big win for the administration.

The court ruled 8-1 that Texas and Louisiana lacked standing to bring the case. The lone dissent came from Justice Samuel Alito.

In his 14-page opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said the two Republican-controlled states "brought an extraordinarily unusual lawsuit."

The US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2023. Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

The case revolved around Department of Homeland Security guidelines issued in 2021 for immigration enforcement that prioritized the arrest and removal of noncitizens who are suspected terrorists or dangerous criminals, or who had unlawfully entered the country only recently.

Texas and Louisiana argued the rules were an abuse of discretion and violated federal law while also saddling states with higher costs.

"They want a federal court to order the Executive Branch to alter its arrest policies so as to make more arrests," Kavanaugh wrote. "Federal courts have not traditionally entertained that kind of lawsuit; indeed, the States cite no precedent for a lawsuit like this."

A federal district court sided with the states last year and vacated the guidelines nationwide, prompting the Biden administration to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate them.

Kavanaugh said while the court held the states lacked standing, "we do not suggest that federal courts may never entertain cases involving the Executive Branch’s alleged failure to make more arrests or bring more prosecutions."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.