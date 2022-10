The Supreme Court rejected Trump's request with no dissents noted.

The Supreme Court has rejected former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to have renewed access to classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

"The application to vacate the stay entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on September 21, 2022, presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the Court is denied," the court wrote.

