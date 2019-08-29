Surgeon General warns of risks of marijuana use by pregnant women, young people

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Thursday issued a new health advisory on the risks of marijuana use by young people and pregnant women.

"Recent increases in access to marijuana, and in its potency, along with misperception of its safety, endanger our most precious resource – our nation’s youth,” Adams said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the advisory was based on the “best science” available and warned the “potential harm to the brain is real,” particularly to developing brains.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also has warned against the use of marijuana by young people. And the group has said no amount of marijuana has been proven safe to use during pregnancy or while breastfeeding.

