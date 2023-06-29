Suspect charged for allegedly attacking Connecticut state Rep. Maryam Khan after Eid prayer service: Police

Khan was with her family when she was allegedly assaulted.

Hartford police have made an arrest after Connecticut state Rep. Maryam Khan was allegedly assaulted by a man while she attended a gathering for Eid al-Adha prayers with her family at the XL Center on Wednesday morning.

Andrey Desmond, 30, of New Britain, Connecticut, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unlawful restraint in the second degree, assault in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree and interfering with police.

Police said in a news release on Thursday that officers responded to the area of 225 Trumbull Street after an assault against a female, who sustained minor injuries.

When they arrived on the scene, the responding officers found the suspect already detained by civilian bystanders and he was arrested.

"During the officer's investigation, it was determined that the suspect approached a female, later determined to be a public official, and began to make unwanted advances," police said. "The suspect also attempted to prevent her from leaving and assaulted the female."

Police did not name Khan in the news release, as they don't identify crime victims, but Khan was identified Wednesday by the Connecticut branch of the Council of Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization.

Connecticut state Rep. Maryam Khan is seen here in an undated file photo. Housedems.ct.gov

Khan was with her sister, a friend and her three children were reportedly approached by a man who "made vulgar and obscene remarks," according to CAIR.

Khan told CAIR that the suspect "grabbed and hit her and threw her to the ground."

ABC News has reached out to Khan for further comment.

"We urge local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for this attack and to ensure the safety of the Connecticut Muslim community during the ongoing Eid al-Adha celebrations," said CAIR-Connecticut Chair Farhan Memon. "All too often we have seen American Muslims, or those perceived to be Muslim, targeted by hate because of their attire, race or ethnicity."

It is unclear whether Desmond has retained an attorney.

Connecticut lawmakers on the state and national level have condemned the alleged attack.

"I condemn this abhorrent attack on Rep. Khan & her family outside an Eid al-Adha prayer gathering. I urge vigorous investigation & prompt prosecution as appropriate to show that our state has zero tolerance for such repugnant violence," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., tweeted on Thursday morning.

Eid al-Adha is a Muslim holiday that celebrates the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.