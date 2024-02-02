Taylor Swift is the most influential voice in music. Could she be the same in politics?

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular performers of all time -- and now speculation is rampant about whether she'll try to use her pop-star status to try to influence the 2024 election with a Joe Biden endorsement -- harnessing the power of her millions of Swifties to sway the outcome.

All this as baseless right-wing conspiracies swirl alleging Swift and boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, are also part of a psyop plot to rig the Super Bowl.

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy implied in a post on X that their high-profile romance is a sinister concoction.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium, May 27, 2023 in East Rutherford, NJ. Kevin Mazur/tas23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"I wonder who's going to win the Super Bowl next month," Ramaswamy wrote. "And I wonder if there's a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let's see how it ages over the next 8 months."

Other MAGA-minded individuals can't seem to "shake it off."

Mike Crispi, Rumble host and Trump backer, wrote on X that the "NFL is totally RIGGED for the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor Swift, Mr. Pfizer (referring to the vaccine proponent Kelce). All to spread DEMOCRAT PROPAGANDA." He went on to predict that Swift will "comes out at the halftime show and 'endorses' Joe Biden with Kelce at midfield. It's all been an op since day one."

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore, MD, Jan. 28, 2024. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Liz Cheney, the former Republican congresswoman and Donald Trump nemesis, poked back at the MAGA crowd in a post on X on Wednesday, calling Swift a "national treasure."

Talk about "bad blood," Swift might say.

Swift's domination of pop culture is inarguable: She has 279 million Instagram followers; her ongoing "Eras" tour was crowned the highest grossing tour ever in December earning $1.04 billion in just nine months; and she was named the TIME Person of the Year in 2023.

Not surprisingly, her diehard fans -- "Swifties" as they're known -- have come to her defense. And it wouldn't be the first time her fans have mobilized.

Recently, in support of Swift's boyfriend, her fans contributed to a 400% increase in sales of Kelce's # 87 jersey.

But most notable, in political terms, is her Instagram story post from last year in which she urged her fans to register to vote. That led to a more than 35,000 bump in registrations and record-breaking traffic on the Vote.org website, the group's CEO said.

Fans enjoy Taylor Swift's performance during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE

The question now: Could her legion of loyal fans translate to a powerful voting bloc in 2024?

Would a Swift endorsement even matter?

Swift so far has not endorsed anyone in the 2024 presidential race after backing Biden in 2020.

A Biden campaign spokesman declined to comment on the record about the president seeking Swift's endorsement, but said the campaign expects its focus on big-name surrogates to ramp up in earnest closer to Election Day.

Celebrity endorsements typically don't have much of an impact when it comes to changing minds, Dean Lacy, professor of government at Dartmouth College, told ABC News.

"Believe it or not, most people's political opinions predate their celebrity affections," Lacy said. "And so we don't see a lot of celebrities who are swaying people to cross from Democratic to Republican or the reverse."

Still, Swift can tell her fans to get out and vote -- and maybe make a key difference -- in an expected close election, said Jana Morgan, a professor of political science at University of Tennessee and visiting fellow at Notre Dame's Kellogg Institute for International Studies.

"We know that celebrities can kind of influence their supporters to engage in the political sphere in a way that maybe they wouldn't otherwise or to mobilize people who are maybe not that into politics," Morgan said. "But when the person that they're a big fan of says something about paying attention to politics, they might get engaged."

Swift's endorsement hasn't always translated into success. The pop star backed Phil Bredesen, the Democrat running for Senate in Tennessee in 2018, but he lost to Republican incumbent Marsha Blackburn.

Morgan attributes that more to Tennessee's ruby red status than to any limits of Swift's sway.

Celebrity endorsements have moved the needle in the past. For example, Oprah Winfrey's endorsement of then-candidate Barack Obama in 2008 by some estimates brought him as many as one million votes in the primaries and caucuses.

Oprah Winfrey (center) joins Presidential Candidate Barack Obama (right) and his wife Michelle Obama onstage during a rally held at the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on Dec. 9, 2007 in New York City. Jemal Countess/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE

"There's some evidence that her support of him did sway people to participate in the primaries more and, in some instances, made them more likely to vote for Obama," Morgan said. "So, to the extent that Taylor Swift might be willing to go out and put in a good word for Biden, I think it wouldn't hurt the Biden campaign probably to engage with her."

Lacy said she "is in the same category as Oprah Winfrey was" at that time. Swift, Lacy speculated, is even more popular now than she was when she endorsed Biden in 2020, given her ongoing tour and ability to pop up before millions in unexpected spaces -- such as NFL playoff games.

"It's clear that she's also having an effect on football, and a lot of people are [now] Chiefs fans," Lacy said. "I have three daughters who are Swifties and we're going to be pulling for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, even though we used to live [near] San Francisco," where the 49ers -- their opponent -- are based.

How could Swift affect voter turnout?

Taylor Swift's friendship bracelet-clad fanbase includes many who will be heading to the polls for the first time -- a key demographic the presidential candidates will work to galvanize in 2024, experts said.

Biden and Trump -- the likely 2024 matchup -- competed for the youth vote in 2020. Voters under the age of 30 may have helped put President Joe Biden over the top in 2020, and assisted Democrats in broadly overperforming expectations in the 2022 midterms.

A Taylor Swift fan, friendship bracelet detail, attends the opening night theatrical release of "Taylor Swift : The Eras Tour", Oct. 13, 2023 in Marina del Rey, Calif.. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, FILE

A Swift endorsement could generate first-time voters this November, Morgan said.

"Younger people who haven't gotten into that habit yet, you know, need maybe a little extra incentive, extra reason and they can form patterns actually early in their voting history that can have longer term implications in terms of their likelihood to vote and turnout," she said.

"So, in a sense, because of the sort of way in which Taylor Swift's fan base is constructed, it's likely that there are going to be a good number of first-time voters who are big Swifties. And so that could influence their decision to turn out and vote if Taylor is really saying, 'Hey, vote.'"

Swift can drive young voters to the polls in a way Biden can't, Lacy said.

"Biden is in his 80s -- he may not be motivating young women to get out to vote. And this could be enough to convince them that they should care," he said.

"Her endorsement could move people from non-voters to voters," he said. "… This is an election that's likely to be decided again by a close vote and a few swing states. There could be enough in a few swing states to make a difference."

Voters of all ages appear to like Swift -- maybe more than other politicians. An NBC News national poll conducted in November 2023 found that 40% of registered voters said they have a positive view of Swift -- with 16% of respondents holding a negative opinion.

Swift had the highest net favorability rating compared to the other figures and groups tested in the poll, which included Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Swift had higher favorability with Democrats than Republicans, according to the poll. Fifty-three percent of Democrats said they view Swift positively compared to the 28% of Republicans who said they view her positively.

'Why you gotta be so mean?'

While influential right-wing voices are spreading unfounded conspiracy theories, many Swifties might be echoing her lyrics, "Why you gotta be so mean?"

The allegations have been further fueled by Kelce, as the face of a Pfizer advertising campaign promoting COVID-19 vaccinations, being branded by critics as "Mr. Pfizer."

Swift, who hasn't publicly commented on the allegations, didn't respond to an ABC News request for comment.

Taylor Swift arrives for the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere at the AMC The Grove in Los Angeles, on Oct. 11, 2023. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

And it's unlikely Swift would make an endorsement during the Super Bowl, Morgan said.

"I think that using a really public platform like that to make an announcement certainly gets a lot of attention," Morgan said. "I do wonder if the some backlash might be greater if she were to use that type of platform that people maybe don't think of as a political space."

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley shared her thoughts on the topic with CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, saying she doesn't "know what the obsession is" with the Super Bowl conspiracies.

"Taylor Swift is allowed to have a boyfriend. Taylor Swift is a good artist. I have taken my daughter to Taylor Swift concerts before. To have a conspiracy theory of all of this is bizarre," Haley said. "Nobody knows who she's going to endorse, but I can't believe that that's overtaken our national politics."

Haley said there are more pressing problems in America than "Miss Americana."

"The last thing I really think we need to be worried about is who Taylor Swift is dating and what conspiracy theory is going to have her endorsing a person for president," she said.